Telangana: Kavitha hits out at centre over hike in commercial LPG cylinder price

Hyderabad: After the price of the commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, the Nizamabad Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha lashed out at the centre for increasing the price of gas.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, which now costs Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253.

“The actions and decisions of the Modi Government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price of LPG Commercial Cylinder has been hiked by Rupeed 102, the second major hike after the elections. What does the Govt expect, people, to shut the shops and sit at home?” she asked.

— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 1, 2022

This is the third hike in the last three months. On April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by ₹250 per cylinder. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by ₹105 on March 1.

In the month of March, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Nizamabad MLC Kavitha and other party leaders held protests against the Union Government over a hike in fuel and cooking gas prices at the Civil Supplies Office here, and at other parts of the state.