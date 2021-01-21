Telangana: KCR announces 10% reservation for economically weaker sections

Hyderabad: Days after upper caste communities in the state issued an ultimatum, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to implement 10 per cent reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

EWS is a subcategory of people belonging to the General Category having an annual family income less than ₹8 lakh.

“There is a need to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS in education and jobs even as the government continues with the existing reservations for different sections of society,” KCR said in a statement. A total of 50 per cent reservation is already being implemented in the state, for various weaker sections.

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో ఆర్థికంగా వెనుకబడిన వర్గాలకు (ఇ.డబ్ల్యు.ఎస్.) పదిశాతం రిజర్వేషన్ అమలు చేయాలని ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయించినట్లు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ వెల్లడించారు. రెండు మూడు రోజుల్లోనే ఈ విషయంపై ఉన్నతస్థాయి సమీక్ష నిర్వహించి, తగు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేయనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 21, 2021

With EWS reservation, the total reservations would go up to 60 per cent.

The upper caste communities, which constitute around 22 per cent in the state, stressed that lakhs of students and youth are being deprived of reservation in professional courses and jobs. Further, they set a deadline (January 30) to the government to implement the quota, failing which they would resort to protests.

A high-level meeting will be held this week and orders to this effect would be issued.