Telangana: KCR announces Rs 1 crore each for flood-hit districts

The chief minister asked district collectors to ensure the best possible relief services for the affected people in low-lying areas.

17th July 2022 12:48 pm IST
KCR in a meeting with ministers and public representatives in Hanmakonda.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao (KCR) on Sunday announced a relief package of Rs 1 crore for each flood-affected district.

The decision came about during a meeting convened by the chief minister over the flood situation in the Bhadrachalam district with state officials and public representatives. Finance minister T Harish Rao was asked to release the funds to the collectorates in each district.

Districts including Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Nirmal are affected due to floods. Officials from the irrigation department briefed the chief minister regarding the water levels in the Godavari river and its tributaries.

KCR further enquired regarding the strength of the embankments in the districts including Kaleshwaram to Bhadrachalam via Eturnagaram and Mangapet. He expressed concerns over the rising level of water in the Kadam project, its flood capacity is 2.5 lakh cusecs, however, it has witnessed floods worth 5 lakh cusecs.

The chief minister asked district collectors to ensure the best possible relief services for the affected people in low-lying areas. Harish Rao has been asked to set up medical camps in order to detect seasonal diseases which are likely to affect people due to floods.

