Telangana: KCR announces Rs 248.9 crores in funds for Khammam

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced more than Rs 248.9 crore in funding for development projects from the chief minister’s special fund in the Khammam district on Wednesday.

He also assured funds for a new bridge to replace the old one on the Muneru River and a government engineering college under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University with new courses.

During the BRS party public meeting held at V Venkatayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam, the chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh each for 589-gram panchayats and Rs 10 crore each for Pedda Thanda, Kallur, Edulapuram, Thallada, and Nelakondapalli, which have a population of above 10,000.

He sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of the Khammam municipality, apart from announcing Rs 30 crore each for the Satthupalli, Madira, and Wyra district municipalities.

Rao also assigned Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar the responsibility of providing house plots to journalists in Khammam.