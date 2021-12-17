Telangana: KCR appoints five chairpersons for state corporations

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appointed chairpersons for five corporations of the state.

Former MLC Akula Lalita has been appointed as chairperson of Telangana state women’s cooperative development corporation limited, followed by Gajjela Nagesh as chairperson of Telangana state beverages corporation, Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao as chairperson of Telangana state technology services limited.

Juluri Gauri Shankar has been appointed as the chairperson of Telangana sahitya akademi, and Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav as the chairperson of Telangana state sheep and goat Development co-op federation limited.

According to the government order passed on Friday, signed by Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, the chairpersons have been appointed for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge.