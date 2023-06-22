Telangana: KCR inaugurates Medha rail coach factory at Kondakal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Medha Rail Coach Factory, private railway bogies and coaches manufacturing facility at Rangareddy’s Kondakal

Last year, The Telangana government and Stadler Rail, a Swiss manufacturer of railway rolling stock, announced that the rail coach manufacturing unit will be set up in the state.

Speaking to workers of the factory, the chief minister said that the establishment of the rail coach factory has led to the mushrooming of several ancillary industries in the surrounding areas, creating more jobs for locals.

Hon'ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao today inaugurated the Railway Bogies and Coaches manufacturing facility of Medha Servo Drive Pvt. Ltd. at Kondakal in Rangareddy District. Later, the CM addressed the gathering.



The factory, which is touted to be the largest private coach factory in India, is a joint venture between the home-grown Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, and Stadler Rail.

The factory has been established on about 25 acres. It has already supplied 160 coaches to the railways and also manufactures components for two Vande Bharat trains being operated in the Telugu states.

Earlier in the day, KCR had inaugurated the 2BHK Housing Colony built-in Kollur, being built for economically weaker sections with an investment of Rs 1489 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation for the construction of a super-specialty hospital in Patancheru town being constructed with an outlay of Rs 184 crore. The hospital is being built to meet the needs of industries in these parts of the state.