Telangana: KCR inspects work at new secretariat complex

Hyderabad: Telangana State chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao inspected the ongoing construction work of the new secretariat complex. He directed the officials to speed up the works so that the new secretariat complex equipped with the latest facilities could be open for the benefit of public welfare.

The chief minister along with the cabinet ministers and senior officials inspected various construction works. He also suggested some changes in the designs of the project.

KCR said that facilities should be provided to elderly and physically challenged visitors with ramps or other provisions. He said there will be special facilities for VIPs with different entries and exits. Battery-enabled vehicles will be in the vicinity of the secretariat complex for the movement of the visitors, he added.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the completion of the ground floor work. He said an action plan should be initiated for implementing modern technologies at the complex.

The complex should be a role model of good governance and the ministers, government staff should be able to discharge their duties in a comfortable environment, he added.

KCR stressed on the need of a better drainage system so that the rainwater does not get stagnated in and around the complex. He also instructed the officials to ensure that the surroundings around the new building are kept clean.

Instructions were also issued for the purchase of the materials required for interiors such as doors, windows, furniture, electricity, plumbing, and tiles.

The chief minister also inspected the entry and exit points of the complex. He took a view of the visiting halls designed for visitors and foreign dignitaries. He enquired about the parking spaces to be provided for the two-wheelers, buses and other vehicles including the helipad area.

Accompanying the chief minister during the inspection were state minister of Roads and Buildings Prashant Reddy, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Lakshma Reddy, Janardhan Reddy, Hanumanth Rao, Anjaiah Yadav and other higher officials of the buildings department.