Telangana: KCR launches 8 newly built govt medical colleges across state

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday formally inaugurated the academic year at the eight newly built government medical institutions spread over eight districts, on Tuesday virtually from Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR called it an auspicious day in the history of the state.

“Our target is to bring a government medical college to every district. With this launch, we have a medical college in 17 districts. The number will soon come to 33 medical colleges in all the 33 districts in the state,” he said.

Eight new government medical schools in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam all commenced their MBBS programmes at the same time. District collectors, health department officials, and medical students from the eight districts participated in the launch event.

These new medical schools, which cost Rs 4,080 crore to build, would increase the number of MBBS seats in Telangana by 1,150 overall. The recent completion of admissions to these universities. Up till 2014, Telangana only had three government medical schools.

However, the government increased the total number of medical colleges to 17 upon the establishment of the state. By guaranteeing there is a medical college in each district, the state government hopes to bring the total number of government medical colleges to 33.

These colleges were founded without receiving any financial support from the union government, which for the previous eight years had not authorised any government medical colleges in the State. The State government also improved the nearby district hospitals and connected them to the new medical colleges.

Industries minister KT Rama Rao called it a ‘red letter day for Telangana in medical education and the health sector.

“Red-letter Day for Telangana in Medical Education & Health sector as 8 New medical colleges being launched by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu today 3 Medical Colleges were established in 57 Years in United AP; Telangana Govt Established 12 Medical Colleges in Just 8 Years,” he said on Twitter.