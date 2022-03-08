Telangana: KCR launches ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ at Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the state government’s prestigious ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ (Our village- Our school) programme at ZPHS Boys High School, Wanaparthy on Tuesday.

The “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” initiative is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure at schools and colleges across Telangana. The first phase will cover 9,123 schools, out of which 5,399 are primary schools. 1,009 are upper primary schools and 2,715 are high schools across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the programme aims at strengthening the public school system in the state. “All of us (dignitaries on the stage) are here in such high positions because of teachers in government schools. Soon, English medium education will also be implemented. All of you (students) should utilize the new infrastructure coming up in your schools and live a great future,” he remarked.

Among the districts, Nalgonda tops the list with 517 schools being selected for the implementation of the program. 26,053 schools across the state have been identified for the implementation of the initiative. Among these there are 18,240 primary schools, 3,164 upper primary, and 4,661 high schools are slated to be revamped in a phased manner. The estimated cost of the program is Rs 7,289.54 crore.

The initiative aims to provide facilities such as toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting, major and minor repairs, green chalkboards, compound walls, kitchen sheds, renovated classrooms, dining halls in high schools, and implementation of digital education.

CM KCR also inaugurated the new Agriculture Market Yard at Chityala Village and the new Integrated Collectorate Complex of Wanaparthy as part of his tour to the district.