Telangana: KCR’s day-long visit to Kaleshwaram project

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday commenced his day-long visit to Kaleshwaram project and inspect Lakshmi barrage at the Medigadda village in Jayasahnakar Bhupalpally district.

Visit of CM Sri KCR to Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple https://t.co/pSnAeEvzRH — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 19, 2021

KCR recalled the experiences they encountered at the starting and lately of the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

KCR began his tour with a visit to Kaleshwar Mukteshwar Swamy temple along with his wife Shobha. They paid floral tribute to the Godavari River at Pushkara Ghat, and offered auspicious turmeric, saffron and coins to River Godavari water.

The chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Irrigation department engineers in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

కాళేశ్వరం ప్రాజెక్టు నిర్మాణం అనుకున్న సమయంలో అనుకున్న విధంగా పూర్తయి నీటి పంపింగ్ కూడా నిరాటంకంగా జరుగుతుండడం పట్ల సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ సంతృప్తిని, సంతోషాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. నిర్మాణం త్వరితగతిన పూర్తి కావడంలో కృషి చేసిన నీటి పారుదల శాఖాధికారులు, వర్కింగ్ ఏజెన్సీలును అభినందించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 19, 2021