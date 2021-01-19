Telangana: KCR’s day-long visit to Kaleshwaram project

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 19th January 2021 8:15 pm IST
Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday commenced his day-long visit to Kaleshwaram project and inspect Lakshmi barrage at the Medigadda village in Jayasahnakar Bhupalpally district.

KCR recalled the experiences they encountered at the starting and lately of the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

KCR began his tour with a visit to Kaleshwar Mukteshwar Swamy temple along with his wife Shobha. They paid floral tribute to the Godavari River at Pushkara Ghat, and offered auspicious turmeric, saffron and coins to River Godavari water.

The chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Irrigation department engineers in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

