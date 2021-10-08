Telangana: KCR pledges to resolve the Waqf board issue in 1 year

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday pledged to resolve Waqf Board issues in one year. KCR was responding to a question by the All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akabaruddin Owaisi regarding the Waqf Board’s record room being locked since 2017. KCR assured him that the issue will be resolved in one year.

It is to be noted that the Telangana government earlier planned the digitization of documents, which it claimed could be done after locking the record room. It is to be noted that a petition has been filed with the Telangana high court by AIMIM Inquilab’s president Syed Tariq Qadri, on September 29, questioning the “illegal” locking of the record room since 2017, on KCR’s orders.

The chief minister also said that the state government will set up of dialysis machines in hospitals across the state, which could help the patients save their time. Addressing the assembly during the ongoing session, he stated that the government has provided electricity at a low cost across the state, due to which each house is now getting up to 3 Mega Watts of electricity per day.

KCR also mentioned that the housing scheme launched by the state is about to begin in the near future. “We have gathered the information from the deserving people and the work will shortly begin,” he added.