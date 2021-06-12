Telangana: KCR to pay surprise visit to villages from June 19

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that he would personally make surprise visits from June 19 to assess the progress of Palle and Pattana Pragathi (village and town progress) programs and how Panchayat Raj and Municipal officers are functioning all over the State.

KCR said this at a high-level review meeting on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs, functioning of the additional collectors, DPOs, Municipal and Panchayat Raj staff and the measures to be taken.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “Both village and town-level programs became successful. I wanted to give you enough time and hence did not pay any visit for the past two-year. Now I have to jump into action. There is no question of sparing any officials who show some laxity. They will not be pardoned and will be punished severely.”

The CM also informed that a meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan on June 13 to review the programs being implemented at the ground level with additional collectors, district panchayat raj officers (DPOs).

The chief minister also instructed the forest department officials to prepare a separate action plan to increase greenery in the State.

The state government was extending assistance for the overall development of villages and cities. The government is releasing Rs 399 crore every month for the development of villages and Rs 148 crore for cities, he said.

The CM further instructed the CS to prepare a chart for the Palle, Pattana Pragati program on what are the works done so far in the villages and municipalities.

He sought a detailed report on greenery, sanitation, daily sanitation, the situation of the saplings planted, the way gram sabhas are conducted, the way MPOs participated in the meetings, the measures taken for the village development, the conduct of gram sabhas, discussions that took place on the village development, etc.

The CM wanted the preparation of charts on the seasonal diseases during each and every season, identification of the diseases and measures to be taken to contain their spread.

The CM also wanted details about the collection of waste, construction of the dump yards, funeral yards, filling up of the unused borewells, sanitation in the government offices, EMI paid for the tractors, collection of the power bills, payment of wages to gram panchayat employees, cleaning of drainages and sewerage, construction of veg and non-veg markets should be included in the charts.

He also wanted identification of the best villages and the worst in the charts and hand over the same to him during his surprise visits.

“We have appointed additional Collectors to ensure development in villages and urban areas. I have expected a lot from them and they are not up to the mark,” he said.

With the onset of monsoon, KCR wanted ASHA workers, ANMs, medical and Health department employees should be alerted to take measures like cleaning of the water tanks and other preventive measures.

The CM said that from now on municipal directors, panchayat raj commissioners should visit districts and villages and mingle with people and assess the progress of works.

The officials informed the CM that COVID-19 is decreasing. The positive rate at the state is stood at 4.7 percent and in north Telangana, the positivity rate came down to one percent.