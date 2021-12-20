Telangana: KCR to visit districts from Dec 23 for 2023 elections

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is going to embark on a tour of the state’s districts. During his tour, he will meet with top leaders from each district and provide them with a road map for preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections. Chief minister KCR’s district trip is expected to begin on December 23 or shortly after Christmas.

The chief minister’s tour was first scheduled to begin on December 19, but it was postponed due to multiple factors, including the fact that the party announced state-wide agitation programmes such as rasta rokos and dharnas in protest of the central government’s anti-farmer policies and to demand that the Modi government do justice to Telangana’s paddy farmers.

KCR’s district visit is expected to begin in Wanaparthy, where he will inaugurate the new integrated district collectorate building, lay the foundation stone for a medical college, and open the TRS party office. He will also discuss the state of different welfare and irrigation initiatives in each district with the district administration.

The dates for the chief minister’s trip to several districts are being finalised. According to a top TRS leader, he would visit Wanaparthy, Jangaon, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, and other districts.

A team of six state cabinet ministers and party’s members of Parliament have been tasked by KCR with taking up the paddy procurement issue with the central government.

The delegation includes ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, V Prashanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Puvvada Ajay Kumar, as well as TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, and other members of Parliament, have requested an appointment with Union minister Piyush Goel, to procure more rice from Telangana state.