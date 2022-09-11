Telangana: Kishan Reddy meets family of freedom fighter Shoebullah Khan

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Saturday met the families of Telangana freedom fighters in the Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajigiri districts. He spoke to the family members of Shoebullah Khan in Pocharam Sankshatri township.

The Minister also participated in the 37th birth anniversary celebrations of Telangana revolutionary Chakali Ailamma held at Lower Tankbund.

Paid tribute to Late Sh Shoaibullah Khan Ji at his residence today in Pocharam in Telangana.



Sh Shoaibullah Khan fought the tyrannical rule of Nizam for liberation of Hyderabad.



He was killed by the Razakar militia during the Nizam rule.#HyderabadLiberationDay pic.twitter.com/IreDQbNdZT — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 10, 2022

Shoebullah Khan was the editor of Imroz, an Urdu daily published in Hyderabad. He was in favour of the merger of Hyderabad into the Union of India.

In 1948, Shoebullah Khan wrote an article against Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam. As retribution, his hands were cut off and he was shot thrice at point-blank range by Razakars.

The BJP gears up for ‘Telangana Liberation Day’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run central government will organise a year-long ‘celebration’ marking ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ starting from September 17. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been invited for the same. On that date in 1948, the erstwhile state of Hyderabad run by its Nizam, Osman Ali Khan, was annexed to India.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said arrangements were being made to organize Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 on a grand scale for a year. He said the Centre has identified the unrecognized heroes of the freedom struggle and decided to remember their services to the nation.