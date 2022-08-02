Telangana: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigns from Congress, to join BJP

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Munugode constituency Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation to the party and said that he will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am unhappy. The people who voted for me are unhappy. Is Munugodu not in Telangana? I have achieved nothing in the last three years as the MLA. Who is this post for? I have tried my best to bring our issues to light, but has the state government heard us?” he expressed.

“Roads here are terrible. The roads around the chief minister’s farmhouse and those in Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet are perfect. But the roads from Choutuppal to Nalgonda are full of potholes. I struggled a lot for Ghattuppal’s Mandal status, and now that the issue of my resignation came up, suddenly it was done.”

The party’s central leadership took serious note of the MLA’s pro-BJP remarks but avoided taking any substantial action.

But the Telangana Congress’ patience wore thin, as CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka recently revealed that the party gave Rajagopal Reddy an ultimatum to make up his mind within two days, or he would be suspended from the party.

The last big blow for parties in Telangana was when then TRS leader Eatala Rajender shifted loyalties and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rajender went on to win the Huzurabad by-elections.

The Congress party was caught unaware by Rajagopal’s decision and is considering the names of candidates for Munugodu in the upcoming October by-elections.

While Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is considering Palvai Sravanti and Raghuveer Reddy, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is considering former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, former MLCs Neeti Vidyasagar and Karne Prabhakar to contest in Munugodu.

Rajagopal Reddy, who is the brother of Telangana Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, previously stated that he had no issues with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.