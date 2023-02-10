Telangana: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to launch his own yatra

Hyderabad: Senior leader of the Telangana Congress and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday revealed plans to launch his own yatra, which will be either on a bus or a bike, covering four districts of Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Rangareddy.

“As there is very little time before the next elections, I will take out a yatra on a bike or a bus. But I will announce the details after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session on February 13. During his padayatra, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy too used to travel by car in villages where there were not many people,” he said speaking to media persons.

Also, when the budget sessions of the Lok Sabha and Assembly conclude, Congress MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ in their respective sectors.

Revanth Reddy, on Monday, launched Haath Se Haath Jodo padyatra in the state to take Rahul Gandhi’s message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to people.

The party leaders are planning the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in all Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies alongside their colleagues and party cadre.

Furthermore, senior leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka have been preparing the party’s cadre for elections.

The Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan will be launched in Khammam and other areas by Vikramarka. He is expected to begin his yatra in his home seat of Madira, and as CLP leader, he will travel to other districts to inspire the cadre.

Leaders like N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Aleti Maheswar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu T Jagga Reddy, and others plan to participate in the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan in their respective segments.