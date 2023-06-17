Telangana: KTR breaks ground for Youngone Corporation’s factories at Warangal

Hyderabad: State IT minister K T Rama Rao broke ground for 11 factories belonging to Youngone Corporation at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal on Saturday.

Four factories will be set up in the first phase providing employment to nearly 6,000 people, and seven more will come up in subsequent phases.

We hope that the remarkable investment by Youngone, Korea's one of the best clothing OEM companies, will be another milestone in economic cooperation between Telangana and Korea. @MinisterKTR @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/ShrI8yTGIv — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) June 17, 2023

The manufacturing units will be in the areas of sportswear manufacturing, knitting, textiles, dyeing and finishing and poly products.

Addressing a gathering, KTR said the Youngone factories will help generate employment opportunities for 21,000 people.

“The majority of jobs at the factories will be reserved for locals, particularly women. the state government plans to provide transportation facilities for women and establish a daycare centers for their children,” KTR said while highlighting the upcoming factories will adhere to international standards. “Garments from Telangana will reach America, Europe, and other nations,” he said.

Emphasizing that the establishment of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is a significant step, KTR stressed that reforms in the textile market would positively impact employment, provide support to farmers through assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) and increase Telangana’s revenue.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, H.E. Chang Jae-bok, Chairman & CEO, Youngone Corporation, Kihak Sung participated in the ceremony.