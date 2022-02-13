KTR calls for 3-day celebrations for CM KCR’s birthday

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao called for a three-day celebration across the state commemorating Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday from February 15 to 17.

As part of the celebrations, food and clothes distribution programmes will be conducted across Hospitals, old age homes, orphanages on February 15.

On the 16th, blood donation sessions will be held across all constituencies.

On February 17, i.e, the birthday of the Chief Minister, all faith prayers will be conducted and programmes like sapling plantation drives will be organized.

Along with these, KTR has urged all TRS workers to serve and help the needy under the ‘Gift a smile’ campaign.