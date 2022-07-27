Telangana: KTR-Eatala clash over TRS MPs’ Rajya Sabha suspension

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday had a verbal altercation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender over the suspension of TRS MPs, from the Rajya Sabha, for protesting against the central government’s price hike and inflation.

“It’s a shame that instead of agreeing to a discussion and debate on inflation, price rise, and GST hike on essentials, NPA Govt decided to suspend 3 TRS party MPs from Rajya Sabha for 10 days,” said KTR. “What’s the Govt afraid of? Why stifle the voice of opposition?” he asked in a tweet.

It’s a shame that instead of agreeing to a discussion & debate on inflation, price rise & GST hike on essentials, NPA Govt decided to suspend 3 @trspartyonline MPs from Rajya Sabha for 10 days



What’s the Govt afraid of? Why stifle the voice of opposition? — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 27, 2022

In a reply to KTR, Huzurabad MLA Eatala said that the same happened in March during the budget session.

“In fear of your dad’s (Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao) reaction to face us, we were suspended for the entire budget session for no reason within two minutes on the inaugural day. Can you morally justify standing for opposition?” Eatala questioned KTR, sharing a picture of MLAs T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and himself outside the assembly after being suspended for being disruptive.

In March 2022, the three BJP MLAs stood up and chanted slogans as finance minister T Harish Rao began reading the budget speech. The house then passed a motion suspending them for the rest of the session.

“Coming pre-planned to protest with a black scarf, raising slogans within 2 minutes start of the session, it means ruckus Rajender garu, couldn’t u give Government 1 hour to finish it’s budget address?” replied TRS social media convenor Krishank.

On Tuesday, TRS MPs Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Badugula Lingiah Yadav and D Damodar Rao were among the 19 opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a week for disrupting house proceedings and demanding a discussion on price rise, inflation and GST hike on daily essentials.