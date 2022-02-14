Telangana: KTR hands over 2 BHK flats in Rajanna-Sircilla

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th February 2022 12:22 pm IST
Telangana: KTR hands over 2 BHK flats in Rajanna-Sircilla district
KTR hands over 2 BHK flats to poor in Sircilla district.

Hyderabad: Telangna Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday handed over 2 BHK flats at the Rajanna-Sircilla district.

KTR took to Twitter to announce the transfer of flats to the beneficiaries in Mustabad area of Sircilla. “Will be handing over these 2BHK homes built under the #DignityHousing program of #Telangana Govt to the beneficiaries at Mustabad in Siricilla district today A dwelling with 560 SFT and all amenities is provided free of cost to the poor by #KCR Govt” read the tweet.

It is to be noted that the Telangana government has initiated the dignity housing program to ensure housing facility for the poor. The beneficiaries are also provided essential services free of cost as part of the program.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button