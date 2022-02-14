Telangana: KTR hands over 2 BHK flats in Rajanna-Sircilla

Hyderabad: Telangna Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday handed over 2 BHK flats at the Rajanna-Sircilla district.

KTR took to Twitter to announce the transfer of flats to the beneficiaries in Mustabad area of Sircilla. “Will be handing over these 2BHK homes built under the #DignityHousing program of #Telangana Govt to the beneficiaries at Mustabad in Siricilla district today A dwelling with 560 SFT and all amenities is provided free of cost to the poor by #KCR Govt” read the tweet.

Will be handing over these 2BHK homes built under the #DignityHousing program of #Telangana Govt to the beneficiaries at Mustabad in Siricilla district today



A dwelling with 560 SFT and all amenities is provided free of cost to the poor by #KCR Govt pic.twitter.com/guKbqBxmkc — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 14, 2022

It is to be noted that the Telangana government has initiated the dignity housing program to ensure housing facility for the poor. The beneficiaries are also provided essential services free of cost as part of the program.