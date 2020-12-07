Telangana: KTR inaugurates IT Hub in Khammam

Khammam: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Information Technology (IT) Hub and incubation center in Khammam district.

IT Hub, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 27.5 crore at Yellandu crossroads in the heart of Khammam, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and with a sitting capacity of 455.

As many as 16 IT companies of Indian origin and based in the US and Singapore will be running their operations here and have roped in 430 employees. Soon, the companies will appoint 430 other employees. A total of 860 employees will work in two shifts.

“We are aiming to expand the IT industry to the Tier-II cities in Telangana,” KTR said, speaking at the occasion.

He asked the youth to grab opportunities and enhance their knowledge and skills. “Many youths with book knowledge lack the skills and for those, the government had set up Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK),” he added.

KTR also inaugurates a mini tank bund developed with Rs. 25 lakh at Khammam District, Raghunathpalem Mandal.

Minister Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Puvva Ajay Kumar, Wyra former MLA Madan Lal were also present in the inaugural ceremony.