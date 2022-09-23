Telangana: KTR invited to ‘Biotech Future Forum’ in Serbia

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the ‘Biotech Future Forum’ by the Serbia government and World Economic Forum on Friday.

The ‘Biotech Future Forum’ is to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on October 20.

“The event will offer an opportunity to officially launch the new Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Serbia, which has recently joined the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial evolution Global Network,” an invitation read.

Government of the Republic of Serbia and @wef have invited Minister @KTRTRS to participate in the 'Biotech Future Forum', to be held in Belgrade, Serbia on 20 October, 2022. The forum will deliberate on the advancement of biotechnology and the opportunities it creates. pic.twitter.com/ZKi7H04dpu — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 23, 2022

The invitation was sent by Prime Minister, Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, and President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende.

“Given your leadership in transforming Hyderabad into a healthcare and life sciences hub of India, participants would attach great value to hearing your perspectives and experiences,” the invitation stated.

“This high-level event was hosted by the Government of the Republic of Serbia in collaboration with the

World Economic Forum will bring together leaders from the public and private sectors as well as

academia to advance collaboration on biotechnology and the opportunities it creates,” claims the invitation.

Furthermore, the letter stated, “Biotechnology, bioinformatics and bioengineering are set to be the future drivers of economic growth in several regions. In this context, the Biotech Future Forum will provide participating leaders with the opportunity to share their perspectives on the development and application of biotechnology, particularly in relation to medicine and healthcare.”

“Given your leadership in transforming Hyderabad into a healthcare and life sciences hub of India, participants would attach great value to hearing your perspectives and experiences. We look forward to your participation in the event,” the invitation added.