Telangana: KTR pushes IT firms to resume work from offices

Hyderabad: With the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, TRS party working president and Information and Technology Minister K. Tarakarama Rao has urged the IT firms to resume work from offices again.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Goldman Sachs center, the IT minister said that the state government has discussions with almost 350 IT companies requesting them to start work from offices again.

KTR said the resumption of services from the offices will lead to revival of the economy.