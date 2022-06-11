Telangana: KTR tours Khammam, inaugurates various projects

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for municipal administration KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday toured Khammam district and inaugurated a range of projects in the area. He was accompanied by state transport minister Puvvada Ajay.

KTR launched a cable suspension bridge and musical fountain, built at a cost of Rs 11.75 crore on Lakaram Pond. KTR said that minister Puvvada Ajay was a development-minded leader, because of whom Khammam witnessed amazing growth. “But some opposition party leaders unable to digest the development in the city were trying to defame Ajay Kumar over the death of an activist, though the activist was provoked by his party men to end his life,” he said.

He then inaugurated a park in Raghunathpalem in Khammam city, funded by the Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA). The Urban Nature Forest and Sports Complex at Tekulapally under the Khammam City Administration was also launched.

The ministers inaugurated 240 houses constructed at Tekulapally in Khammam city, which were built at a cost of Rs 12.72 crores. He then addressed a gathering at the Urban Pragati Sabha.

“Minister Ajay Kumar proposed to develop a Munneru Waterfront by constructing another check dam across Munneru river in the city in addition to the existing one at Prakash Nagar to make it a tourist attraction,” KTR said.

KTR also inaugurated a city library built at the old municipal office in Khammam, a new Municipal Corporation office in Khammam along with a Vaikunthadhaman in Prakash Nagar.