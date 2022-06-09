Telangana: KTR writes open letter to PM Modi, seeks jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana minster for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking jobs for the state.

Taking a dig at the PM, KTR said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed miserably in creating jobs for the youth of the nation.”

KTR posed a few questions reminding the PM of his promises regarding employment. The IT Minister asked when the 16 lakh job vacancies under the Union Govt be filled. Further, he questioned the PM about the creation of 2 crore jobs per year for the youth of Telangana, answers for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of government assets to private entities and privatisation of government jobs.

How many of the promised 2 crore jobs per year were created or will be created for the youth of Telangana?

What answers do you have for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of govt assets to private entities? privatization of Govt properties, the reservation policy in jobs will be removed. What answers do you have for the SC, ST and BC youth who are being denied their jobs?

KTR also asked if the PM had an answer to the demand the state government has been making on behalf of Telangana youth for 8 years to revive the Hyderabad ITIR project or give another special package as an alternative?

He then demanded that the Union government fill 16 lakh vacancies in government jobs. The minister further lamented Centre’s policies and said, “Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities in the country”

KTR blamed the PM for the loss of livelihood during lockdown imposed due to COVID-19. He then shed light on the Telangana government’s effort in creating jobs saying, “Telangana Govt has filled over 1,32,000 Govt jobs and will soon fill another 1 lakh vacancies in government jobs.”

Taking a jibe at the Centre, the minister said, “We run a government which believes in action and not in mere slogans and lip service”. KTR raised the issue of the agriculture sector saying,”The union Govt has no commitment for the welfare of agriculture and the textile sectors as these are the two major sectors people depend on for jobs.”

He further said that the small countries in the neighborhood have more employees in this sector than those of India. Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president went on to say, “Due to indecisiveness of the Union Govt, the country today is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years.”

“Central Govt is negatively impacting the existing jobs opportunities instead of creating new ones,” he remarked .

Taking a dig at privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the minister remarked “Lakhs of Govt jobs were being lost as the Union Govt was selling government companies.”