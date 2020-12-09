Telangana: Labour Minister Malla Reddy and son booked for land grabbing

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been registered against Telangana Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy on Tuesday over the charges of trespassing, after a woman, accused them of grabbing her 20 guntas of land in Hyderabad.

Following a complaint from Ponnaboina Shyamala Devi, a case was registered under Section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Dundigal police.

As per the reports, Shyamala Devi stated that the Minister, his son and others have grabbed her 20 guntas of land and are trying to grab more. In her complaint, she said that her mother Padmavathi is the pattadar (owner) of the 2.13 acres of land in Suraram village which is located between two hospitals, owned by the minister. She further stated that the minister and his henchmen were threatening her to sell the land. Upon refusal, her land allegedly encroached and a compound wall was constructed.

Shyamala also accused the minister of creating a fake agreement that the land was sold to one of his henchmen. “They were allegedly denying her entry,” said the Dundigal police, based on the complaint filed by the woman.

According to the reports, this issue has been going on since February this year. However, the inquiry had revealed it to be false and the police closed the complaint. The woman approached the high court and filed a writ petition after which the case was reopened.