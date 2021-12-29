Telangana labour welfare board calls for scholarship applications

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 29th December 2021 6:02 pm IST
Telangana labour welfare board invites applications to sanction scholarships

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour Welfare Board on Tuesday,  December 28 has invited applications for the sanctioning merit scholarships to workers and their children for the academic year 2020-2021.

The Telangana labour department invites applications from the employees of shops and establishments, factories, motor transport undertakings, cooperative societies, charitable and other trusts.

The application form for sanction of scholarships can be obtained from the offices of the labour department of the area.

The filled-in applications along with enclosures should be submitted to the assistant commissioner of labour of the area on or before February 15, 2022. Incomplete applications will be rejected without any intimation.

The selection of candidates for awarding scholarships will be done on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained by them in the qualifying class/examination and the scholarship amount will be transferred before May Day.

The 10th class and I.T.I will get a Rs 1000 scholarship. Polytechnic students will get a Rs 1500 scholarship. The pursuing engineering, law, medicine, BSc, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, BBA, MBA, and diploma in the lab technician course will get Rs 2,000 scholarship.

