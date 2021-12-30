Telangana: Last date for Haj-2022 online application announced

Hyderabad: The last date for online application for Haj-2022 is January 31, 2022.

The Telangana State Haj Committee Executive Officer B Shafiulah informed that the restrictions of the upper age limit are hereby cancelled so as to facilitate the elderly intending travelers to make an online application for Haj-2022.

The pilgrim’s age limit should be 65 years old, and the individual should be eligible to submit an online application for Haj-2022, including 70 above.

B Shafiullah said, “The applications of 70 years and above who have never performed Haj in their lifetime can only register under reserved category along with their companion as per the orders of Haj Committee of India.”

The companion should be a close relative namely husband/ wife/ sister/ son/ daughter/ grandson / granddaughter/ nephew or niece. No other relation would be allowed to travel as a companion.

For further information, the applicants are requested to visit the official website or contact 040-24298793.