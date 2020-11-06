Telangana: Last date for MBBS, BDS online registration announced

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process for MBBS and BDS are to be done online and the last date to apply for online registration is set as November 8.

Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences said that the candidates must upload all relevant certificates on the website, failing which candidates would not be eligible for admissions.

He said the merit list will be declared based on the ranks secured in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020.

Candidates of Telangana who have wrongly entered the state name in the NEET registration need not worry, Reddy said, adding that ranks secured in the entrance test would be considered and not the registered state. Based on certificates uploaded by candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the local and non-local category would be verified.

The state has a total of 32 medical and 13 dental colleges, including the new ones that have been permitted to admit students for MBBS and BDS courses.