Telangana: Last day to pay fees for intermediate exams announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday announced the last date for payment of the exam fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2021.

According to the press release, the first and second-year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance-exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups) can pay the exam fee till February 11.

Students can pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs.100 till February 12 to 22; with a late fee of Rs.500 from February 23 to March 2. Likewise, with a late fee of Rs.1,000 till March 3 to 9. The exam fee will be accepted with a late fee of Rs.2,000 from March 10 to 16.

Earlier, the board announced that the intermediate exams will be conducted between May 1 and May 20. The schedule was released by the education minister on Thursday.