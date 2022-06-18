Telangana: Last rites rally of slain Agnipath protestor turns tense; anti Modi slogans raised

Hyderabad: The last rites rally of deceased Agnipath protestor, D Rakesh, turned violent on Saturday when a few people in the rally threw stones and attacked the BSNL office at Pocham Maidan junction in Warangal.

The protestors also set fire to a BSNL board at the many raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

“This is Modi government’s murder,” read one of the placards in the rally, blaming the Union government for the death of Rakesh.

Workers of the TRS heavily participated in the rally, according to local media reports.

Rakesh was one of the youths who had reached Secunderabad railway station Friday morning from various parts of Telangana to stage the protest against the new scheme, which they believe will dash their hopes of joining the army.

Railway police opened fire to bring the situation under control. Rakesh, who was hit by a bullet, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in a critical condition. Doctors said they tried CPR but could not revive him.

The deceased hailed from Dabeerpet village of Warangal district in Telangana and was a son of a farmer.

Rakesh, who was in his final year of graduation in Hanamkonda, was selected for army recruitment six months ago and was preparing for the written exam.

He is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister. His sister is said to be working in the army.

The protestors resorted to violence, setting afire trains and cargo and vandalizing the station.

Rakesh’s death shocked his father Kumaraswamy, a farmer, mother Poolamma, and other family members. They rushed to Hyderabad.

After an autopsy at Gandhi Hospital, the authorities handed over the body to his family members.

Twelve injured were also admitted to the hospital. Doctors said they were trying to ascertain if these were bullet injuries or not.

Barring Jagannath Rangaswamy, who is from Kurnool in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, all the injured are from Telangana.

They have been identified as K. Rakesh (Karimnagar), J. Srikant (Mahabubnagar), G. Parshuram (Kamareddy), A. Kumar (Warangal), P. Mohan (Kamareddy), Narendra Babu (Khammam), L. Vinay (Mahabubnagar), Vidya Sagar (Asifabad), Mahesh (Vikarabad), Lakshman Reddy (Nalgonda), and Bharat (Nirmal).

(This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information surfaces.)