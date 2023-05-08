Telangana: Last warning given to protesting Junior Panchayat Secretaries

Hyderabad: Principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Monday cautioned Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS), who have formed a union and went on strike since April 28 demanding regularization, to end their protest and rejoin duties. They have been asked to rejoin their work by May 9 5 p.m.

In a press release, Sandeep Kumar said that the union’s protest was a violation of their agreement bond which is signed by all Junior Panchayat Secretaries before joining service.

Kumar said that JPS employees who have signed the agreement had accepted the agreements. “As Junior Secretary, they will not have any claim or right to be appointed on a regular basis and such appointment will be without prejudice to the regular appointments that may be made in future.”

“The regularisation of service of any contract employee can’t be decided for all, however, it will be subject to the assessment and evaluation according to their performance by a committee appointed by the government, only those employees will be regularised whose performance is found satisfactory,” the principal secretary added.

Sandeep Kumar clarified that JPS employees have terminated all their rights to continue in service despite signing an agreement. He went on to say that the warning issued would be the last chance for the protesting employees, who are on strike, to rejoin their work.

“In case, those who fail to join their duty by 5 pm on May 9th, their services will be terminated permanently,” he added.