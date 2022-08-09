Telangana launches distribution of 1.20 cr national flags

Hyderabad: As part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the government of Telangana on Tuesday began the distribution of 1.20 crore national flags.

Authorities in all 33 districts of the state launched free distribution of flags, made by weavers and powerlooms in the state. The distribution programme will continue till August 14 and will be monitored by the district collectors.

Municipal administration department is undertaking the distribution work in the urban areas while the panchayat raj department has been assigned the task for rural areas. Both the departments have constituted special teams for the purpose.

The panchayat raj department has appointed one official and staff for distribution of Tricolour to every 100 houses. For every five gram panchayats, one official will supervise the distribution.

Animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav distributed the national flag at a programme held at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad.

The distribution of national flags is part of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham’ or the two-week-long celebrations being organised by the state government to mark 75 years of Independence.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday formally launched the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a glittering ceremony at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Srinivas Yadav said as part of the celebrations, various programmes like Vana Mahotsavam, Freedom Run, Raksha Bandhan, Rangoli, fireworks and distribution of fruits among patients in government-run hospitals.

The minister said the national anthem will be played at all traffic junctions at 11 a.m. on Independence Day. The government has also announced that a special sitting of all elected bodies from local bodies to Assembly will be organised on August 21.

Education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Celebration Committee chairman K. Keshava Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in flag distribution programme at Maheshwaram near Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started the distribution of national flags in Greater Hyderabad. The corporation will distribute around 20 lakh flags.

Srinivas Yadav, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar launched the distribution programme in Secunderabad.

Similar programmes were organised in different parts of the state capital. Elected representatives and officials participated in the events.

State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has also made elaborate arrangements for the flag distribution. All regular and contract employees of the mines have been advised to put the flag atop their houses. Officials have arranged 70,000 flags for free distribution.