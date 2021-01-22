Telangana launches mini hubs for free diagnosis of the poor

Hyderabad: To provide basic diagnostic facilities free of cost to the poor, Telangana government has launched pathology labs called mini hubs across Hyderabad.

Key diagnostic services like ultrasonography (USG), radiology services like X-Ray, basic cardiology tests like ECG (Electrocardiography), will be provided in the mini hubs.

While talking to the media Home Minister Mahmood Ali said, “Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao has been working hard especially for the last three months in developing ‘Basthi Dawakhana’ through which thousands of people are getting quality and free treatment.

But whenever a patient is prescribed a test, the patient either goes to Gandhi Hospital, NIMS hospital, or to Osmania General Hospital. These new labs will help the poor in getting free and quality diagnosis in their very locality.”

The health department inaugurated eight diagnostic mini hubs. These mini-hubs are connected to 50 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and 36 Basthi Dawakhanas across Hyderabad.

The state government aims to set up more mini hubs soon, the Minister further said.