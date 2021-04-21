Telangana launches online link to track COVID-19 bed availability



Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday launched an online link to track bed availability for COVID-19 patients in public and private hospitals.

The state reported 6,542 fresh cases of COVID-19 and the active cases in the state are now at 46,488 cases of which as per the bed availability data, nearly 16,396 are hospitalised.

At present, nearly 27,090 beds continue to be available across the state.

There are 9,851 vacant beds in government hospitals while 17,239 vacant beds are available in private hospitals.

Bedtime tracking figures come at a time when the government faced severe criticism for the outdated data on the state medical bulletin that was released.

The link of the bed availability can be check here.

Meanwhile, cases are sharply rising across the state. As per Wednesday’s bulletin, the highest caseload was reported in GHMC with 898 cases, followed by Medchal with 570 cases and Rangareddy with 532 cases.

The number of micro-containment zones has also increased to 491 from 363 zones since Tuesday.

Beds status as of Wednesday, 9 pm:

Beds in only Government Hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 5509 (Total); 685 (Occupied); 4824 (Vacant)

685 (Occupied); 4824 (Vacant) Beds with Oxygen supply: 6516 (Total); 2474 (Occupied); 4042 (Vacant)

6516 (Total); 2474 (Occupied); 4042 (Vacant) ICU beds with ventilators: 1894 (Total); 909 (Occupied); 985 (Vacant)

1894 (Total); 909 (Occupied); 985 (Vacant) Total: 13919 (Total); 4068 (Occupied); 9851 (Vacant)

Beds in private hospitals: