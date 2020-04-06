Telangana launches WhatsApp Chatbot on COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today launched its official WhatsApp Chatbot – TS Gov COVID Info (on 9000658658) – as part of its efforts to provide authentic information to citizens on the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 pandemic.

Launching the Chatbot, Minister for IT, Industries KT Rama Rao said, “The Government of Telangana has partnered with WhatsApp to establish a dedicated Coronavirus helpline for citizens to receive accurate information on the pandemic.

We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe in these challenging times and urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure they rely only on verified channels of information.”

Telangana ITE&C Dept., and Health Dept. have built the “TS Gov COVID Info” WhatsApp Chatbot collaborating with SB Technologies, a Hyderabad based software solutions provider and MessengerPeople, one of WhatsApp’s official Business Solution Providers.

Principal Secretary, ITE&C Dept. Jayesh Ranjan stated, ‘Citizens having questions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic can now chat with the Government of Telangana on WhatsApp to receive all critical and accurate information on the outbreak. Simply send “Hi” or “Hello” or “COVID” to +91-9000658658 in a WhatsApp message to get started. Or they can simply click the link https://wa.me/919000658658?text=Hi to initiate the conversation.

We thank WhatsApp, Facebook and their partners for the support extended to the Government of Telangana.”

For queries and clarifications related to WhatsApp Chatbot, citizens can write to covid19info-itc@telangana.gov.in

