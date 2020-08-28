Telangana legislature to seek Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislature, whose monsoon session is beginning on September 7, will pass a resolution demanding the Centre confer the country’s highest civilian honour on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

This was announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday. He also announced that a Narasimha Rao memorial will come up in Hyderabad.

The state government also decided to install a portrait of Narasimha Rao in the Assembly and will request the Centre to install his portrait in the Parliament.

Through a resolution to be passed in the state Legislature, the Centre will be urged to rename the Central University of Hyderabad as the P.V. Narasimha Rao Central University.

At a review meeting with centenary celebrations committee and top officials, the Chief Minister declared that Necklace Road abutting Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad will be renamed as P.V. Gnana Marg. He asked the officials to develop gardens along the road and install the former Prime Minister’s statues.

The meeting also decided to develop Laknepally, the village where he was born, and Vangara, where he grew up, as tourist spots.

“P.V. Narasimha Rao is a symbol of Telangana’s existence. He was a reformer who initiated several reforms in the country. He was recognised as a great intellectual all over the world. He was the Telanganite who rose to the level of the country’s Prime Minister. We will discuss the greatness of P.V. and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on P.V. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on P.V.,” said the Chief Minister.

“When land was the only resource for people to have their employment and earnings, P.V. as Chief Minister had implemented land reforms daringly. This resulted in having 93 per cent small and medium level farmers in the Telangana state now. Land came into the hands of the poor. It was due to economic reforms that PV implemented as the PM, the country’s economy has stabilised now. We have to honour such a great personality in a befitting manner,” KCR added.

KCR suggested to the P.V. centenary celebrations committee to prepare the programmes and work out on how they should be conducted amidst Covid-19 guidelines.

He asked officials to develop the memorial in Hyderabad which should be on par with international standards.

“It should be proposed to UNESCO to confer awards in the name of P.V. to those made rich contributions in the fields of literature, science and technology. The Telangana state government would arrange for the cash prize.”

Arrangements are being made to conduct the centenary celebrations in the US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries. The Chief Minister wanted officials to invite former US President Bill Clinton, and former UK Prime Minister John Major to the centenary celebrations.

KCR will personally write invitation letters to the President, the Prime Minister, and Chief Ministers of various states and request them to participate in the celebrations.

Source: IANS