Telangana Legislature’s Budget session from March 15

Hyderabad, March 9 : Budget session of Telangana State Legislature will begin from March 15, according to a notofication on Tuesday.

Governor Tamili Sai Soundararajan has summoned both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to meet for the session at 11 a.m. on March 15.

The notifications summoning both the Houses were issued on Tuesday.

The Governor will address the joint session of the Legislature on the first day while the next day the Assembly will adjourn after paying tributes to the sitting legislators who passed away since the previous session.

The Assembly will take up a motion of thanks to the governor’s address on March 17. The state budget for 2021-22 is likely to be presented the next day by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

The session is likely to continue for two weeks to discuss and pass the budget and complete other legislative business.

Last year, the Budget session began on March 6 but abruptly ended on March 16 due to surge in Covid cases.

In September, the monsoon session of the State Legislature had to be ended 12 days before schedule as few legislators, policemen, staff and journalists covering the session were found infected by Covid.

A special two-day session was held in October to amend Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

