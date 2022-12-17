Telangana: Leopard wanders into Sangareddy Hetero Pharma facility

Hyderabad: An adult leopard wandered inside the Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited facility in the Sangareddy district’s Gadda Potharam Industrial Area on Friday night.

The leopard spent the entire night in the plant. Security personnel saw it inside the industry and notified the police and forest officials.

Authorities at the Nehru Zoological Park requested that forest officials deploy a professional team to rescue the leopard, which was still inside the pharmaceutical facility when the latest reports were received.

CCTV captured a leopard occasionally wandering into the sector in the workplace in April of this year. Wild cats from the Narsapur forest area have started to frequently wander into the Sangareddy and Medak districts.

Two calves were killed by a leopard in November near Nathnaipally Narsapur Mandal, close to the Hetero unit.