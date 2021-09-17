Telangana liberated from Razakars on Sept 17, 1948: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Telangana after 2023 state elections. Addressing a public meeting to mark ‘Telangana Liberation Day’, and also as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay at Nirmal here, Shah claimed that Telangana was ‘liberated’ from the Razakars on September 17 (1948).

“On September 17, 1948, Sardar Vallabhai Patel compelled Hyderabad’s seventh and last Nizam to surrender and merge Hyderabad state with India,” Shah stated. The Union minister said it is unfortunate that the Telangana government, led by TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) did not celebrate ‘Liberation Day’ officially. He claimed that KCR had earlier assured people of observing it if the TRS comes to power.

Shah wondered why the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was scared of the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM). “BJP is the only Party which is not scared of AIMIM and can take it head on,” he added. Targeting TRS and AIMIM, Shah asserted that TRS government runs with the help of AIMIM, and also that the Congress has “no guts to take on” the AMIM.

Stating that the BJP will remain indebted to the martyrs who laid down the lives for the sake of unity of the country, Amit Shah said that once BJP comes to power, it will celebrate the ‘Liberation Day’ officially. Appreciating state president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, which began from the Charminar on August 28, Shah said that the immediate task of the BJP is to win the upcoming Huzurabad Assembly by-election which will be announced soon.

“The by-election is very prestigious for both BJP and TRS. Eatala Rajender, who was a high profile Minister in the TRS government had been unceremoniously removed from the party. Since then Eatala has joined the BJP and will be its candidate,” Shah stated. He was confident that the BJP will win the Huzurabad by-poll.

Amit Shah said that BJP won four Lok Sabha seats from Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that the BJP also emerged second in the GHMC polls, while AIMIM stood third. “In the next Lok Sabha elections the BJP will get all seats and form the government,” he added. Union Culture Minister Kishan Reddy and Sanjay Bandi also addressed the gathering.