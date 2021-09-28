Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall predicted for next 3 days

Hyderabad: After a continuous heavy rainfall on Monday in a wake of cyclone Gulab, the clouds formed due to cyclone Gulab have changed direction and are moving out of Telangana. While the conditions on Tuesday were overcast throughout the day, some parts of the state and capital only recorded drizzle and light rain. The forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday says state may record light to moderate rain for the next three-days September 29 to October 1, 2021.

According to the IMD forecast, ‘Cyclone Gulab’ depression lies over southwest Vidarbha and neighbourhood about 60 km east-northeast of Parbhani (Marathwada) and 250 km southwest of Nagpur (Vidarbha) at 08:30 hours of today. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next six hours.

Under the cyclonic influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places upto tomorrow. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places for next two days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree to 23 degree Celsius.

Top 5 districts recorded moderate rainfall as of 7 pm according to data released by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)

Location District Rainfall Ailapur Jagtial 25.0 mm Tanur Nirmal 24.8 mm Gubbagurthy Khammam 24.8 mm Dasturabad Nirmal 22.3 mm Bhainsa Nirmal 21.5 mm

As of 7 pm only five circle of Hyderabad witness rainfall

Circle Mandal Rainfall Rajendranagar (circle-11) Bahadurpura 16.3 mm Chanda Nagar (circle-21) Serilingampally 2.5 mm Yousufguda (circle-19) Khairtabad 2.5 mm Kapra (circle-1) Kapra 2.5 mm Jubilee Hills (circle-18) Khairatabad 2.0 mm

During the last 24 hours in the state, highest rainfall of 228.9 mm recorded at Jakranpalle (Nizamabad), highest maximum temperature of 31.7 degree Celsius recorded at Pippaldhari (Adilabad) and lowest minimum temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius recorded at Manneguda (Vikarabad).

In the last 24 hours in Hyderabad, highest rainfall of 91.7 mm recorded at Rajendranagar (circle no 11, Rajendranagar), Highest Maximum temperature of 27.0oC recorded at Maitrivanam (circle no 17, Khairatabad) and lowest Minimum temperature of 21.6oC recorded at Jubileehills (circle no 18, Jubileehills).