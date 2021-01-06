Telangana likely to receive light rain in next 48 hours: MeT

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that parts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD, Telangana is likely to have cloudy conditions with light rainfall in few places especially the southern, central and eastern districts of the state.

During past 24 hours, the minimum temperatures have raised by 4 to 5 Degree Celsius in some places, while 6 to 7 degree Celsius in other parts of the state, said an IMD official.

“Telangana is likely to have light rainfall during the next 48 hours and thereafter the state will have dry weather condition. After three to four days, temperature is likely to drop below the normal values,” said the IMD official.

Medak has recorded the lowest temperature with 13.2 degree Celsius (℃), Bhadrachalam 21 ℃, Hakeempet 20.8 ℃, Dudingal 19.2 ℃, Hanamkonda 21.5 ℃, Hyderabad 21.6 ℃, Khammam 22 ℃, Mehboobnagar 22.3 ℃, and Adilabad 16.2 ℃.