Telangana likely to receive rains for 3 days; yellow alert for 18 districts

Hyderabad: A weather forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts that Telangana will likely be receiving moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Districts listed under the radar of IMD to receive thundershowers include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the above district while the residents in these districts have been alerted to take necessary precautions.

However, Hyderabad might witness a cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday while the possibility of rainfall on Friday has been predicted by the IMD.

Farmers and those growing crops have been advised to take preventive steps to save their crops from the rain.