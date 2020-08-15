Telangana likely to witness rain for next three days

Hyderabad: Indian Meteorological Department made a forecast that the districts of Telangana State will witness more rain for the next three days.

Northern districts of Telangana State are already witnessing rainfall for the past two days.

Rainfall in Telangana State

Several parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet have reported heavy rainfall.

Venkatapuram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally District reported highest rainfall of 16 cm whereas, Venkatapur, Perur and Eturnagaram of the same district reported rainfall of 11 cm each.

Weather conditions

The State is witnessing rainfall due to South West Monsoon, low pressure over north Coastal Odisha and other weather conditions.

Due to the rainfall, temperature in the State has dropped considerably.

In the last few days, the rain has lashed various cities of Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, New Delhi, Maharashtra and others.