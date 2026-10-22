Telangana liquor sales generate Rs 2000 crore in 19 days

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded liquor sales worth Rs 2,000 crore over a few days in October, marking a 37.02 per cent year-on-year increase, according to the Telangana Excise Department.

Beer sales were higher than those of Indian Made Foreign Liquor during the Dasara season. As per excise officials, the sale of liquor in the first 19 days of October generated Rs 2,054.51 crore in 2026 as compared to Rs 1,499.46 crore during the same period in 2025.

According to a report by News Meter, beer sales increased from 21.55 lakh to 3037 lakh cases in 2026. Whereas the sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor increased to 18.38 lakh cases from 14.16 lakh cases, the department’s daily sales reports showed.

Beer recorded a year-on-year volume growth of 40.93 per cent, significantly higher than the 29.80 per cent increase registered by IMFL till October 19.

Beer sales increased by 8.82 lakh cases over the same period last year, while IMFL sales increased by 4.22 lakh cases.

The Excise Department’s figures show that beer sales made a significant contribution to the overall increase in liquor sales during Dasara. On October 19, 2026, Telangana recorded liquor sales worth Rs 303 crore as compared to Rs 33.64 crore on the same day last year, according to the Excise Department’s daily sales report.

IMFL sales reached 2.72 lakh cases in 2026, as compared to 0.30 lakh cases in 2025. Beer sales stood at 4.25 lakh cases, compared with 0.52 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year.

The daily sales value registered a year-on-year increase of 801.90 per cent. However, the unusually low sales recorded on October 19, 2025, should be considered while interpreting the sharp rise.