Telangana: Liquor shops to remain shut for two days

Hyderabad: In view of the graduate MLC elections to be held on March 14, all liquor shops in six districts of Telangana will be closed for two days.

The prohibition and excise department commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed said that all the wine shops, toddy compounds, bars, restaurants, star hotels, and registered clubs in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, and Khammam districts from 4 pm on March 12 to 4 pm on March 14 will be prohibited.

Also, liquor shops to remain closed on March 17, the day of counting till the results are announced.

As many as 5.6 lakh graduates enrolled to vote in the ensuing elections, which is more than double times compared to the last election in the same constituencies.

A total of 799 polling stations will be established in the three districts- Hyderabad Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar. A maximum of 1,200 voters can vote in each polling station. However, arrangements have been made for 1,500 voters to cast their vote.

A total of 11 nodal officers, including two IAS officers and one IPS officer, have been appointed to oversee the elections.