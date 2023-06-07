Telangana: Loans worth Rs 110 cr given to women groups in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Loans worth Rs 110 crores were distributed to women groups in Mulugu by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

After inaugurating the Irrigation Water Day as a part of Telangana Decennial Celebrations at Mulugu, KTR distributed checks to the beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes, in addition to distributing the second instalment of sheep units to the cowherds.

KTR also laid foundation stones for multiple development projects, worth Rs 150 crore in the district on Wednesday.

The initiative was also taken up as a part of the 21-day celebrations of Telangana Formation Day.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod accompanied KTR during the event that was organised at the Government Degree College, where he landed in a chopper along with home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

Following the event, KTR also laid the foundation for the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) near the degree college, and the district police office building.

Additionally, foundation stones for government office buildings, a model bus stand complex, and the Sant Sevalal building were also laid.

KTR then proceeded to the UNESCO world heritage site of Ramappa temple at Palampet village near Mulugu.