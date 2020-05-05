Telangana Lock down Extended till May 29

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday night decided to extend complete lock down in the state till May 29. The state has decided not to allow any partial relaxation of lockdown in Red Zone areas across the state. “We are in flattening stage and in near future we will crush the pandemic in the state, for this public co-operation is necessary.” said KCR

Addressing the media after a hours long Cabinet meeting late on Tuesday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that irrespective of Central Government decision of lockdown till May 17, the state government after reviewing the Covid-19 outbreak conditions, has decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state till May 29. However there will be a special review meeting on May 15 Chaired by Chief Minister.

We have to live along with Corona-Virus

“We have to live along with the virus, but exercise extreme caution while venturing out of homes,things will not change immediately” said KCR. Initially Karimnagar was epicenter for COVID-19 cases but we could were able to tackle effectively. The Chief Minister had also expressed happiness about the desperate efforts being made by pharmaceutical companies to invent a vaccine to combat dreaded COVID-19.

He informed that till date 1096 persons have been tested positive across the state and 628 were discharged till date. KCR informed media that, due to strict following physical distancing norms we have succeeded in minimizing the loss of lives. In whole Telangana state only GHMC is witnessing the fresh cases, since 66% cases are being reported from in and around state capital areas. He stressed that the persons with comorbidities shall not venture out from homes.

Liquor shops allowed to open

State Government has taken a decision to accord permission to allow liquor business with strict compliance of physical distancing norms. Although there is no chance to permit any business activity in Red Zone, but in Green and Orange zones Steel, cement, hardware and electrical shops are being permitted to carry out business in the state from morning 10 to evening 6pm.

Real estate to take a start

Chief Minister KCR informed that the stamps and registration department is being operational, and this will help carrying out the real estate business across the state. The Government too needs income and the sub-registrar offices will start working soon.

Autos and Cabs to ply in Green Zones

Plying of autos and cabs are being permitted in Green Zones forthwith. However there is no permission for transportation in Red Zones.

