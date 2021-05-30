Telangana lockdown extended ten more days, relaxation 6 am to 1 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown ten more days but with relaxation in timings from 6am to 2pm

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting which met on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan to review the COVID-19 situation in the state and decision on lockdown. This is the second extension in the lockdown since its imposition on May 12.

As per the report submitted by the state health department, the Chief Minister had allowed to extend the lockdown timing till 2pm but all the commercial establishments shall close at 1pm only. Another grace time of one hour is being allowed enabling the people to reach their destinations.

As per the latest health bulletin, the number of infection rate has come down and mortality rate is also satisfactory.