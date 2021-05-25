Telangana: Lockdown likely be extended till first week of June

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to extend the ongoing lockdown by another week, till June 7 tentatively, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Official sources said the health department has submitted a report to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking extension of the lockdown by one more week.

The health department officials have earlier said that lockdown brought down the number of COVID-19 cases significantly. Chief minister KCR will review the extension in a meeting on May 28, they informed. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a two-pronged strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Besides continuing with the fever survey and handing over medical kits to symptomatic persons, he also asked the officials to ramp up testing.

In the high-level meeting held at Pragati Bhavan, KCR also checked the preparedness of officials for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19. With a four hour relaxation from 6 am-10 am, the state government imposed a lockdown from May 12, and it was subsequently extended until May 30. The daily COVID-19 cases, however, are fluctuating.

Telangana on Monday reported 3,043 cases, which is a slight increase from 2,242 cases on Sunday. There are 39,206 active cases in the state as of May 24, a bulletin from the public health department said. The lockdown in the state was imposed on May 2 for 10 days initially, and was extended twice. The state government’s decision is likely to be out in the next few days after a review.